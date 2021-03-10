https://www.theblaze.com/news/apple-refuses-to-let-parler-back-on-their-app-store-after-review-of-their-content

Apple said it would not allow Parler back on its App Store after the company reviewed the content still available on the social media alternative, according to

documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The rejection prompted Parler to fire all the iOS developers the company had contracted.

“After having reviewed the new information, we do not believe these changes are sufficient to comply with App Store Review guidelines,” Apple wrote to Parler, according to the Bloomberg report. “There is no place for hateful, racist, discriminatory content on the App Store.”

Parler, which is favored by some conservatives and Trump supporters, was taken off the Apple App Store days after the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters. Apple said at the time that Parler had “not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.”

Parler responded by rewriting its community guidelines on Feb. 15, but Apple found the changes insufficient.

“In fact, simple searches reveal highly objectionable content, including easily identified offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols,” read the letter to Parler, according to Bloomberg. “For these reasons your app cannot be returned to the App Store for distribution until it complies with the guidelines.”

Critics have accused Apple and other tech companies of unfairly targeting Parler out of political motivation.

The debate was further complicated when Parler fired its CEO John Matze in early February.

Later that month, Parler Interim CEO Mark Meckler said on Fox News Business that there had been a “conspiracy” of social media sites and members of Congress intended to wipe Parler from “the face of the Earth.”

Despite that alleged conspiracy, Meckler said that talks with Apple were going favorably and he predicted that Parler would be back on the App Store soon.

Here’s more about the Parler saga:







Parler interim CEO: We expect to be back in Apple app store ‘pretty shortly’



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

