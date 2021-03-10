https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2021/03/09/arrest-shows-continuing-futility-gun-control-laws-n41896

Gun control advocates often argue that if we offer just enough restrictions, it’ll keep criminals from getting guns. At that point, we won’t have to worry about “gun violence” at all. The problem will be solved.

Those of us on the other side of the debate will point out that since none of the gun control laws on the books have worked thus far, why should we jump for still more restrictions? After all, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.

But, for the sake of argument, let’s take a look at the idea that with sufficient restrictions, we can keep guns out of criminals’ hands. If that’s the case, then who did these guys get not just guns, but drugs too.

Dorian L. Watkins, 20, was arrested on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, nine counts of felony bail jumping, resisting arrest, battery and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Authorities said Watkins ran from authorities before they took him into custody. Edward E. Laird, 22, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 narcotic. Wali J. Ali, 26, was arrested on tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver heroin, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Now, it should be noted that heroin, cocaine, THC, and MDMA are all illegal to possess for pretty much anyone. Why is it that gun control advocates can think we can offer up just the right level of restrictions for guns to make all those problems go away when we still can’t seem to keep drugs off our streets?

Most of these aren’t otherwise legal pharmaceuticals that have been taken and sold for illicit purposes, either. Cocaine, heroin, and MDMA are all completely illegal for private consumption pretty much everywhere. These were imported or manufactured for illicit sale here in the United States from the start.

What makes people believe that guns won’t fall into the same category? Criminals all over the world obtain guns just fine, even on the other side of entire oceans, so you can’t blame the U.S. for everything there.

The truth is, criminals will obtain guns just like they obtain drugs. Hell, if it becomes too difficult to obtain guns domestically, they’ll just start having those imported as well.

It’s well past time to stop pretending that gun control will actually stop bad people from getting guns and doing bad things. If they can get one illicit good, they can get others. They will get others.

Meanwhile, the gun control crowd seeks to disarm law-abiding citizens, making it impossible for them to meet the threat presented by these still-armed criminals. It’s nothing more than taking away guns from the good guys while doing absolutely nothing to address the fact that the bad guys are still armed to the teeth.

Then again, that seems about typical.

