After Piers Morgan made comments criticizing Meghan Markle on Monday’s “Good Morning Britain” but before he left the show on Tuesday, Markle filed a formal complaint to ITV, which produces the show, according to the British press.

“The Guardian understands a formal complaint was lodged with ITV on behalf of the duchess after the broadcast,” The Guardian reported. The Telegraph also reported a complaint was made.

“Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV, after a presenter criticised her claims against the royal family and later quit,” Barrons reported. “…Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency said it understood Meghan formally complained to ITV before he resigned, confirming a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. The complaint focused on how his remarks may affect those trying to deal with their own mental health problems, it added.”

Markle said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States on Sunday night, that she had experienced suicidal thoughts and had asked for help from Buckingham Palace, which, she said, was refused. Morgan said on Monday, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

After the interview, Markle was criticized for claiming victimhood status.

Former Fox News anchor and current podcast host Megyn Kelly tweeted, “So … any criticism of Meghan or — Oprah (God forbid!) — is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad. Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up.”

Former internationally famous model and current businesswoman Caprice Bourret, a native American who moved to Great Britain, stated on Instagram:

I think we are on the same program as the Queen …as she said the narrative should be getting kids off to school again, work, surviving , unity, friendship , and wishing the Duke of Edinburgh a speedy recovery!! As a fellow American all I can say when I moved to England over 20 years ago the press were initially amazing then the coin turned then it turned again this is how it is with everyone … I just got on with it …BUT I am so grateful for the many opportunities and platform that have come about as a result …It is a privilege…if u want privacy … the formula is easy stop giving them great content to talk about then feeling vilified as a result of unfavourable judgement against that you instigated in the first place …. playing the victim card is not strength taking responsibility that is power and respect ….and genuine intentions win hearts not intentions that seem contrived and a bit calculated ….respect is earned not preached …realistically speaking times are so hard people cant afford to feed there children .. being locked up for a year with kids in a 1 bedroom flat …jobless… losing loved ones during this horrible pandemic… seriously, this is hardship!!!…

