Some things are rather coincidental and also predictable. For Beth Moore, leaving the SBC in a coordinated announcement with the help of the pagan Religious News Service is one of those things. The coincidence being that one year ago she gave a sermon on a Sunday morning at a Southern Baptist church.

In this video I do a walkthrough of the sermon that Beth Moore gives at the aptly named Progressive Baptist Church where Charlie Dates preached. The sermon is pack full of bad exegesis. In December 2020, Charlie Dates would leave the Southern Baptist Convention because it was not adopting Critical Race Theory fast enough. A move by Beth Moore has long been expected, as she has immersed herself in Critical Theory and will probably milk the opportunity to become an ordained pastor at an egalitarian church.

The way she did so involved a superfluous fluff piece written by Bob Smietana.

Because of her opposition to Trump and her outspokenness in confronting sexism and nationalism in the evangelical world, Moore has been labeled as “liberal” and “woke” and even as being a heretic for daring to give a message during a Sunday morning church service.

Finally, Moore had had enough. She told Religion News Service in an interview Friday (March 5) that she is “no longer a Southern Baptist.”

“I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists,” Moore said in the phone interview. “I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.”

The article makes several attempts to defend Beth Moore from critics, and paint her as far more influential among Christians than she actually is. Her influence was on the decline. The article notes that Living Proof Ministries was raking in millions of dollars before Trump:

When Moore spoke out about Trump, the pushback was fierce. Book sales plummeted as did ticket sales to her events. Her criticism of Trump was seen as an act of betrayal. From fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019, Living Proof lost more than $1.8 million.

What’s left out is her embrace of Critical Race Theory and Feminism which has hemorrhaged the audience she cultivated over decades. In essence, Beth Moore’s exit is a career move to reach a different audience. Just as Colin Kaepernick saw protesting as an answer to a declining NFL career, Beth Moore is going to virtue signal on her way out of the door to attract the woke, pronouns in bio, audience she has been cultivating the last few years.

Beth Moore is a false teacher. Therefore the Southern Baptist Convention is better off without her. And the thing about false teachers I have observed is that they get progressively worse over time. What started out as mediocre exegesis turned into a different gospel rather quickly.

