https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/biden-adviser-no-coincidence-border-crisis-erupted-joe-took-office/

The Biden administration can’t claim that the crisis on the nation’s southern border wasn’t expected, because the administration planned it, contends Fox Nation host Lara Logan.

“So the idea that this is something that they didn’t intend to happen, that they didn’t know was going to happen, I find that hard to believe based on the evidence,” she said in an interview Wednesday with “America’s Newsroom.”

Earlier Wednesday, Southern Border Coordinator Roberta Jacobson perhaps inadvertently confirmed that the flood of illegal aliens is because of the changes Biden made to U.S. policy when he took office.

TRENDING: Trump: Joe Biden is allowing America to be ‘destroyed’

Jacobson admitted at a White House news conference it was not a “coincidence” that the border surge erupted after Biden was elected.

She explained that the surge of illegal immigrants are because of “hope, and there was significant hope for a more humane policy after four years of pent-up demand.”

Jacobson concurred with the “idea that a more humane policy” than the previous administration’s “may have driven people to make that decision.”

She also acknowledged “it definitely drove smugglers to express disinformation, spread disinformation about what was now possible.”

Is Joe Biden responsible for the border crisis? 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden, upon taking office, canceled numerous border protection policies and programs implemented by former President Trump, such as further work on a border wall. The new president curbed efforts to deport illegal aliens, including those who have been convicted of sex crimes.

Logan noted that a record influx of drugs has accompanied the flood of illegal aliens.

“Look at seizures of fentanyl this year so far. In the first four months of this year, seizures of fentanyl are over 4,000 pounds. For the whole of last year, Fentanyl was just over 4,000 pounds,” she pointed out. “So, you have already matched the worst year on record for the most deadline illegal drug in the history of this country.”

At the White House on Wednesday, Jacobson said the administration is working on both policies and messaging.

“We are trying to walk and chew gum at the same time. We are trying to convey to everyone in the region that we will have legal processes in the future. … But at the same time, you cannot come through irregular means,” Jacobson said.

She said the administration plans to spend $4 billion of American taxpayer funds on foreign assistance.

Biden has shut down the Migrant Protection Protocols negotiated with Central American countries, which kept migrants south of the border while waiting for their hearings. It has also narrowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement priorities for arrests and deportations.

Jacobson insisted the border is “not open,” even though multiple programs such as highway checkpoints that restricted access to the U.S. have been dropped.

Troy Miller of Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that border crossings spiked by 28% last month to more than 100,400 people. And the number of unaccompanied children stopped along the border has tripled in the last two weeks.

Texas officials have been forced to deploy 500 National Guard troops to help enforce the border restrictions because of a gap in federal protection. And children arriving alone already filled facilities the Democrats called “cages” under President Trump’s administration.

Jacobson acknowledged “inconsistent” messaging by the administration.

“When you look at the issue of mixed messages, it is difficult at times to convey both hope in the future and the danger that is now,” she said.

The New York Post noted that since taking office, Biden has tried to present his approach as more “humane” than the stringent immigration policies of Trump.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

