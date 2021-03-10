https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-advisor-admits-trumps-policies-stopped-illegal-immigration-bidens-caused-historic-surge-illegals-video/

Former ambassador to Mexico and current coordinator for the southwestern border on the National Security Council, Roberta Jacobson took questions from reporters on the crisis at the border Wednesday.

Ambassador Jacobson got the memo and refused to say there is a “crisis” at the southern border thanks to Joe Biden’s disastrous open borders policies.

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, promised amnesty, and allowed unaccompanied migrant children into the US which caused a surge of illegal border crossings in the last several weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security refuses to confirm the number of unaccompanied minors detained at the border patrol facilities (cages).

There is a major crisis at the border and the Biden Admin’s refusal to admit it and deal with it by enforcing federal immigration laws is only making the situation worse.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy got Biden’s advisor Jacobson to admit that Trump’s hardliner policies actually stopped illegal immigration while Biden’s policies are encouraging it and creating a surge of illegals.

WATCH:

