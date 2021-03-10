https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-gender-identity-order-women-girls

Women’s Human Rights Campaign member and outspoken feminist Kara Dansky ramped up warnings against President Biden’s gender identity initiative on Tuesday, telling “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that America is heading for a “complete obliteration of biological sex”.

Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 20 encouraging schools to allow student-athletes to compete in sports based on their gender identity instead of their biological sex. On Monday, Biden signed an additional measure that “seeks to erase women and girls in the law as a category,” Dansky said.

“What we’re seeing is a complete obliteration of biological sex, and we have to stop doing that,” she told Carlson.

BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SAYS SCHOOLS SHOULD INCLUDE TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN GIRLS’ SPORTS

Biden’s executive order, dubbed the Executive Order on Preventing and Combatting Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, is aimed at providing children a place to “learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports,” the administration said in a statement.

Dansky urged the White House to engage in a “serious national conversation about what we’re doing before we push through laws that redefine the word ‘sex’ to include the nebulous, ill-defined, un-understood, made-up lie that is gender identity.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is an emergency,” she added. “This is an absolute emergency. It has consequences and as a feminist, as you know, I care really about the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls. But I also understand that the obliteration of sex has consequences that are extremely far-reaching.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

