President Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package into law.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said before signing the measure at the White House, according to the Associated Press.

The House passed the bill Wednesday, then sent it to Biden to be signed into law.

The bill includes $1,400 checks to Americans within a certain income threshold. The plan also offers $350 billion in relief to states and money for the re-opening of schools, restaurants, and other businesses.

