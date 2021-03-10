https://beckernews.com/president-biden-took-one-question-at-his-big-announcement-today-his-response-was-chilling-37630/

President Joe Biden made a rare appearance at a joint announcement with vaccine makers on Wednesday.

“There is light at the end of this dark tunnel in the past year,” Biden tried to assure viewers. “But we cannot let our guard down now. Or assume that our victory is inevitable. Together, we are going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more hopeful future.”

“So, there is real reason for hope, folks,” Biden continued. “There is real reason for hope, I promise you. May God bless you all. May God protect our troops. And may God ease the pain in the hearts of so many who have lost so many people in this pandemic.”

“Thank you, and we are really going to do this,” Biden concluded. “We are really going to get it done. Thank you.”

As Biden turned to leave the joint announcement, reporters began shouting questions at the president, desperate to get answers on many issues facing the American people.

Watch what happens below:

Biden turned to select one of the questions, ignoring one on when he will do a press conference. It dealt with what he planned to do with surplus vaccines.

“The surplus will…” Biden said and thought for a moment. “If we have a surplus, we are going to share it with the rest of the world. We have already decided we are going to work with the outfit COVAX, we’ve committed four billion dollars to help get the funding for more vaccines around the world.”

“This is not something that can be stopped by a fence,” Biden said, alluding to the southern border. “No matter how high you build a fence or a wall.”

“So, we are not ultimately going to be safe until the world is safe,” Biden added.

This is a chilling remark in the sense that it makes the global pandemic a responsibility for Americans to solve. It puts taxpayers on the hook for billions more dollars in funding with no accountability for how the money is spent.

It echoes a remark Speaker Pelosi made on Tuesday, which similarly made COVID out to be a blank checkbook, both in terms of funding and in terms of “sacrifices” the government intends to ask from citizens.

“Madam Speaker, I think even last fall when the last COVID relief bill passed, you were already talking about having to do another bill in the new administration,” the reporter continued. “Do you think this is the last primarily COVID bill that you’ll have to take up?”

“You’re just going to have to ask the virus,” Pelosi replied. “If it stops mutating, if it stops spreading and therefore mutating, then this will be — and some of the provisions in here that have a — like the expanded tax and enhanced unemployment insurance benefit that goes until the fall, we’ll just see where we are then. But it’s not anything anybody can predict. It’s just a question of the science. And we will have legislation to address it for as long as it’s there.”

The U.S. House on Wednesday passed the $1.9 trillion COVID “relief” package. President Biden is expected today to sign the legislation, which was blasted by Minority Leader McConnell as a “parade of left-wing pet projects that they are ramming through during a pandemic.”

Biden finished addressing the reporter’s one question at the end of his joint announcement on Wednesday.

“So, we are going to start off making sure Americans are taken care of first,” Biden continued. “But we are then going to try to help the rest of the world.”

“Is there a crisis at the border?” another reporter yelled as Biden turned to walk away.

It appears that “America First” in the Biden White House means “And Then the Rest of the World.”

