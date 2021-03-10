https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/bidens-accommodations-serious-criminals-draws-lawsuit/

Both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations have worked to deport criminal illegal aliens in the United States.

Until now.

The Biden administration is standing down, charges Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who has filed a lawsuit against the administration for “refusing to do their jobs and deport criminals.”

That, Moody argues, puts the safety of Florida residents “at risk.”

“Until President Biden’s inauguration, presidents of both parties detained and deported criminals. This is a radical shift that places Floridians and our law enforcement officers in greater danger, and that is why I filed suit,” she explained.

The Washington Examiner noted Biden ordered federal agents to seek approval from senior leadership before deporting anyone who had not crossed the border recently.

The president’s policy also requires federal agents to focus only on illegal aliens who pose “threats to national security” and other highly dangerous offenders.

The Trump administration sought out criminal sex offenders who are in the U.S. illegally and moved to deport them.

But Biden first “canceled Operation Talon, which targeted sex offenders here in the United States illegally and now they’ve released guidance, which is basically releasing into our streets, serious criminal offenders,” Moody said.

“They’re canceling retainers and requiring our law enforcement leaders to release them back into our state,” she said. “And this includes heroin traffickers, people that are breaking into homes – you know use of a firearm with some of these felonies.”

Biden officials claimed their moves are to “prioritize” law enforcement “to achieve the greatest security and safety impact.”

But Moody explained Florida still has many felons for which the federal agency has refused to issue detainers.

The Examiner said the attorney general documented six instances of the government body declining to apprehend convicted criminals with charges. The offenses include burglary, heroin sales, cocaine trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm.

One inmate, Loveson Pierre, was convicted of 18 counts of burglary and four charges of grand theft but was exempted from deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“President Biden and members of his administration now seek to shirk their non-discretionary duty to detain and remove criminal aliens and, in a transparently pretextual fashion, justify that dereliction with the year-old COVID-19 pandemic,” the attorney general explained in the legal filing.

“This abdication of duty is resulting and will continue to result in the release of dangerous drug traffickers, violent offenders, and other serious criminals into Florida and the nation’s communities to wreak havoc and victimize anew.”

Earlier, Montana and Arizona sued the Biden administration over the Biden policy.

They charged: “Although the moratorium in the Memorandum is purportedly for 100 days, and in the Interim Guidance for 90 days, no apparent limiting factor is explained: if this action is permitted to stand, DHS could re-assert this suspension power for a longer period or even indefinitely, thus allowing the current Administration to unilaterally amend the immigration laws as applied to the vast majority of the removable or inadmissible aliens in this country without the required congressional act. The Constitution and controlling statutes prevent such a seismic change to this country’s immigration laws by mere memorandum.”

