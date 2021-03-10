https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bidens-handlers-announce-hastily-planned-road-show-prop-kamala-harris-joes-dementia-becomes-impossible-conceal/

It looks like the Phase 1 of the Biden-Harris totalitarian regime is quickly coming to an end.

Even with the assistance from the fake news media, Joe’s handlers are having a very difficult time hiding the president’s complete lack of senility.

It’s not a secret.

Biden’s bumbling and fumbling has forced Democrats to roll out stage 2 of the regime earlier than expected.

Joe’s handlers are putting together a road show to prop up Kamala Harris as Joe continues to falter.

President Biden is planning more media, a major speech, an address to Congress and a road show featuring VP Kamala Harris — all with an eye on promoting the massive, soon-to-be passed Covid bill.https://t.co/9GDzqSrV00 — POLITICO (@politico) March 10, 2021

His time is coming to an end. He served the elites well.

Now it’s Kamala’s turn.

Phase 2 of the regime is upon us.

I don’t recall anytime in American Presidential history where a VP has hovered so much behind a President. Why the constant presence of Kamala Harris? pic.twitter.com/HiYefJy2dv — Tricia Flanagan (R-NJ) (@NewDayForNJ) March 9, 2021

