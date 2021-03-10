https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/big-media-praised-promoted-lincoln-project-ignoring-just-collection-bad-people/

The Lincoln Project was not the influencer that the gang on the left had hoped for.  They had no impact on the election and eventually showed they were just a gang of really bad guys.  Even the wife of one of the Lincoln Project members appears to agree.

Below is a series of tweets from Drew Holden discussing Big Media’s lust for the Lincoln Project.

The Big Media loved the Lincoln Project:

The WaPo of course liked them because they hated President Trump:

Of course, MSNBC had them on and ignored their creepiness:

Of course, Joy Reid loved them:

Ultimately after all the accolades the Lincoln Project did nothing to impact the election but made a lot of money doing it:

Politico and NBC loved these misfits at the Lincoln Project:

Even the corrupt press around the world praised the Lincoln Project:

Of course, Never Trumpers were in sync with the Lincoln Project:

Former Senators and others praised the Lincoln Project:

These people wished this gang of bad characters would steal the election from President Trump:

The Lincoln Project hadn’t won in ages:

In the end, the Lincoln Project members were just a group of bad people:

Even the wife of one of the gang members at the Lincoln Project, Kellyann Conway, shared the observations from Drew Holden:

Just like they started, the Lincoln Project ended up being a gang of really bad people.

