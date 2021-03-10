https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/big-media-praised-promoted-lincoln-project-ignoring-just-collection-bad-people/

The Lincoln Project was not the influencer that the gang on the left had hoped for. They had no impact on the election and eventually showed they were just a gang of really bad guys. Even the wife of one of the Lincoln Project members appears to agree.

Below is a series of tweets from Drew Holden discussing Big Media’s lust for the Lincoln Project.

The Big Media loved the Lincoln Project:

After @ProjectLincoln got started, tons of media poured endless attention into them because they said mean things about Trump. Places like @CNN were happy to hype the group up without pausing to consider if they might be awful. pic.twitter.com/TagrjIJo7N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

TRENDING: “Our Country is Being Destroyed at the Southern Border” – Trump Rips Into Democrats in New Statement on the Crisis at the Border

The WaPo of course liked them because they hated President Trump:

@ProjectLincoln got a lot of truly fawning coverage. This first story from @washingtonpost is indicative of the broader pattern. I mean, seriously? Their plan “for preserving the union”? pic.twitter.com/rvf8zfmEWw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Of course, MSNBC had them on and ignored their creepiness:

It wasn’t just print. Members of @ProjectLincoln were on @MSNBC all the time. This, of course, is how grifts get normalized. And MSNBC didn’t bother to bring up any of their scandals even after they were fully public knowledge. pic.twitter.com/tcTYYO9DCF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Of course, Joy Reid loved them:

Hell, @60Minutes even had them on (although this interview was a little tougher than normal for @ProjectLincoln). pic.twitter.com/3VXAdq8KId — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Ultimately after all the accolades the Lincoln Project did nothing to impact the election but made a lot of money doing it:

(And I’ll also point out that I said back in October that this would end up being the case.) https://t.co/hrR7Nvl1aD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Politico and NBC loved these misfits at the Lincoln Project:

@NBCNews more or less ran press releases from the org in lieu of covering them. Really makes you wonder why no one was poking around through the group’s relatively well-known misdeeds. pic.twitter.com/6kudLFZGSN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Even the corrupt press around the world praised the Lincoln Project:

So many people desperately wanted @ProjectLincoln to be successful, so much so that they tried to wish it into existence. Perhaps none more so than top @ProjectLincoln reply guy – you guessed it! – @JRubinBlogger. pic.twitter.com/4npktINrT9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Of course, Never Trumpers were in sync with the Lincoln Project:

Unsurprisingly, all the NeverTrump Republicans joined the bandwagon for @ProjectLincoln. Here’s @BillKristol. Also, still cackling about the poll. pic.twitter.com/E3Ar3II7au — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Former Senators and others praised the Lincoln Project:

These people wished this gang of bad characters would steal the election from President Trump:

The Lincoln Project hadn’t won in ages:

We had every reason to believe that, not only would @ProjectLincoln not succeed, but that the org was run by bad people. Guys like @therickwilson last won an election when the biggest threat was Y2K. He got famous for being vulgar after that. What were we expecting? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

In the end, the Lincoln Project members were just a group of bad people:

Also, I’m sure that any big time supporter of the Lincoln Project agrees with their guilt-by-association worldview so, needless to say, it’s time to pay the toll. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 9, 2021

Even the wife of one of the gang members at the Lincoln Project, Kellyann Conway, shared the observations from Drew Holden:

Best THREAD – each of the 20+ tweets worthwhile. https://t.co/3R6t8CUxHV — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 10, 2021

Just like they started, the Lincoln Project ended up being a gang of really bad people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

