Rebecca McCray is a senior editor for the ACLU.

And we’d like very much to be able to direct you to her Twitter feed, but unless you were already following her before yesterday, you won’t be able to see any of it:

What prompted her to lock down her account?

We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest that it had something to do with her tweet about GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley. While we weren’t quite quick enough to snag it when she tweeted it, Indispensable Listmaster Siraj Hashmi, always on the lookout for particularly egregious takes, managed to grab a screenshot.

Behold:

deleted, but the List comes for all, @rebeccakmccray. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/sTxOfcU8BS — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 9, 2021

Hashmi did his homework:

NOTE: the bluecheck in the above tweet looked odd because it was not aligned with the name and is cutoff at the bottom, but this second screenshot showing the exact same script confirms that it was a legit tweet. pic.twitter.com/epqiIw4Rgz — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 9, 2021

At least McCray notes in her Twitter bio that the views expressed in her feed are hers, so she doesn’t speak for the ACLU, we suppose (they’re too busy yelling at us about how biological men who identify as women are ackshually women).

But man. Nice gal, huh?

wow — Trust is a powerful thing. (@HelloToTheVoid) March 9, 2021

Yeah this is actually gross https://t.co/baANtU0b1x — Vote Wu for Mayor (@SpareBostonian) March 9, 2021

Evidently she doubled down:

welp, she just doubled down https://t.co/1PmsBQINU8 — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) March 9, 2021

What a shame we missed that one. We’ll never know just how terrible it was.

I pity these people. They are deranged and need serious help. How can you type that up and actually hit send? 🤔 — LetsBeFriends (@CovfefeLover1) March 9, 2021

it’s one thing to be a hateful monster @rebeccakmccray, but to put those thoughts out into the world, yikes madam, get some help. — Robert (Bob) Jeffers (@TuliusT) March 9, 2021

