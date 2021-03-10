http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_to8LNYwS4I/

Cleveland Browns lineman Wyatt Teller is under fire for bagging a 10-foot alligator and posing with the creature on video.

The player caught flak after the incident was posted online.

Teller reportedly killed the reptile during a hunting trip in Florida last week, the New York Post reported.

The video of Teller’s hunt was shared on Instagram by Hannah Cook, the girlfriend of Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler. Though, it wasn’t long before anti-hunting activists kicked up a social media storm against the player.

Cook captioned the video, “Wish you were here, but don’t worry, Wyatt’s bringing back a souvenir.”

While they are protected, permitted alligator hunting is perfectly legal in Florida from August to November.

Some on social media attacked the player over the video.

Some even inaptly compared the dead alligator to Michael Vick’s dogfighting incident:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...