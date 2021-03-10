https://www.dailywire.com/news/burn-every-cop-precinct-to-the-ground-new-dccc-cto-tweeted-violent-anti-police-rhetoric

The new chief technology officer (CTO) for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has a history of tweeting incendiary anti-police sentiments.

Erica Joy Baker went so far as to say she hates the police, considers them a “modern slave patrol,” and urged her followers to burn police precincts to the ground if she were ever killed by an officer, according to tweets recently uncovered by Fox News and The Daily Caller.

“[I] wonder if this will kick off an investigation into how deeply white nationalists have infiltrated capitol police, which will spur similar investigations into other [police departments],” Baker tweeted Jan. 11 after the suspension of two Capitol Police officers.

Baker, who started at the DCCC on Monday as its first CTO, described herself as “an Engineering Leader and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in tech, as well as expanding access to tech exposure and education.”

“I hate the police. The institution of policing, with it’s (sic) history of criminalizing and weaponizing blackness, is a farce. And I hate it,”

“F— this institution founded on the capture and killing of black bodies, this modern day slave patrol we call the police,” she tweeted on April 19, 2016.

In a since-deleted tweet from Sept. 24, 2020, first reported on by The Daily Caller, Baker wrote:

if the cops kill me, the only way to “sully” my legacy is to *not* be out in the streets. if the cops kill me, burn every cop precinct to the ground. if the cops kill me, shut down the highways and throw the teargas back at em when they try you. gtfo with that “sully” shit.

In another deleted tweet from June 11, 2020, Baker said of the police: “My favorite take thus far: ‘we have an epidemic in [San Francisco]: giant pieces of shit walking around killing [San Francisco] residents. you can try to re-form a piece of shit, but what you’re left with is still a piece of shit. #DefundPolice”

She also called for defunding the police in a tweet on June 5.

DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) announced in a statement Monday that Baker would be the organization’s inaugural CTO.

“These new additions to the DCCC are seasoned operatives who know what it takes to win,” Maloney said. “I am thrilled to welcome these talented operatives on board, and I look forward to our continued work as we assemble the team that will protect Democrats’ House majority in 2022.”

Regarding her new job, Baker said in a statement: “I am honored and excited to join the DCCC and invest in extensible, reliable, and secure tools and processes that raise the technical baseline across the board. It is my goal to help my peers and house members do their best work in order to maintain a strong Democratic majority in 2022, and I can’t wait to get started.”

