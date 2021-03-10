https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/busted-researchers-accuse-the-cdc-of-misusing-their-data-to-keep-schools-closed/

Is this important? It looks important.

Researchers behind a study on Covid-19 and schools have an op-ed out in USA Today saying the “CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools” and “It should loosen the rules now. Keeping schools closed or even partially closed, based on what we know now, is harming children”:

Wow. Researchers used by CDC to justify their latest guidance accuse them of misusing the data. “The science shows we can safely open our schools now for full-time (non-hybrid) learning and keep them open.” https://t.co/bZ6qmEqW6F — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 9, 2021

They called the CDC’s school reopening guidance a “misinterpretation of science and harmful policy”:

“The recent school reopening guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is an example of fears influencing and resulting in misinterpretation of science and harmful policy.” https://t.co/5tsVzOFQvc — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 10, 2021

And they want the CDC to “follow the science”:

“The best way to overcome fear is to follow the science, and the science shows we can safely open our schools now for full-time (non-hybrid) learning and keep them open.” — @doctortara, @MonicaGandhi9, @TracyBethHoeg, & Daniel Johnson in @usatodayopinion. https://t.co/ekTByKdZXg — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) March 9, 2021

Goodbye “6-foot” social distancing!

“No science supports mandating 6 feet of distance with children wearing masks. A 6-foot distance between students creates space constraints for schools to open in entirety.” https://t.co/ATtdSWn6sc — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) March 10, 2021

So, when will the experts respond to this?

Here are the experts who actually did “the science” telling us that the *CDC is WRONG* in its conclusions about their data on schools Yet another example of how “listen to the science!” is a meaningless phrase shouted by authoritarian ignoramuses https://t.co/fDCDFoSoqM — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 10, 2021

If only the media could take a break from Harry and Meghan coverage for a second, maybe they’d notice:

Misinterpreted is kind. What we have here is a clear politicization of the CDC at the behest of teacher’s unions. But keep up that critical British royalty coverage. CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now https://t.co/gbmRe6ezgf — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 9, 2021

It’s time to open every school in America:

Any school that continues to be closed given all we now know is failing children. School board members who stand by and allow it should be defeated at their next election. https://t.co/FXManWIIpy — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) March 9, 2021

It IS “enraging”:

Enraging misconduct by our bureaucrats and the teachers unions they report to. “CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now.” https://t.co/erRnroOwcY via @usatoday — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2021

Senators Rand Paul and Marco Rubio both shared the article so maybe — we hope — Congress will investigate what’s going on:

The ⁦@CDCgov⁩ ignoring science, manipulating data and harming our children… CDC researchers: CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools https://t.co/hxVjJKVniA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 10, 2021

50% of schools are still closed Many others still only partially open And Biden “experts” misinterpret science research to issue a absurd guidelines I will be asking @CDC for answers on this todayhttps://t.co/OcmluZs4pI — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 9, 2021

***

