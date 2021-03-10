https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/11/check-the-unbelievable-folksy-factcheck-on-biden-forgetting-his-defense-secs-name-plus-theres-another-biden-fumble-n341288
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump Makes New Move That's the Ultimate Troll, and Liberals Are Already Melting Down
January 25, 2021
While the Elite Are Trying to Come Down on Redditors, Maybe People Should Be Looking at What Pelosi Just Did
January 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy