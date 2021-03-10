https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-guest-on-biden-the-bombs-hes-dropping-on-syria-kind-of-expensive-for-a-dude-who-owes-me-2000

A young Democrat recently interviewed by CNN slammed President Joe Biden for not keeping his promises during his first 50 days in office.

Ben Calvert, a young Minnesota resident, spoke to CNN during a segment about how Democrats in the area view the current political landscape and Biden’s first months in office.

“They’re putting that stimulus check on the back burner,” Calvert told CNN. “They’re putting the minimum wage hike on the back burner. And they’re dropping bombs in Syria right now and those bombs are kind of expensive for a dude who owes me $2,000, you know.”

Calvert’s remarks come in response to comments that Biden made while campaigning in Georgia at the start of the year for two Democrat Senate candidates, both of whom won their races.

“By electing Jon and the Reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own lives, the lives of the people all across this country,” Biden said. “Because their election will put an end to the block in Washington, that $2000 stimulus check, that money would go out the door immediately, to help people who are in real trouble. Think about what it will mean to your lives, putting food on the table, paying rent, paying part of your mortgage, paying down the credit card, paying the phone bill, the gas bill, the electric bill.”

The Biden administration and Democrat lawmakers have angered many voters after it was reported that they narrowed the eligibility window of who could qualify to receive the stimulus checks.

“Every American who filed individually and makes up to $75,000 will still get the full amount before it begins to reduce at incomes above that,” NBC News reported last week. “But rather than zeroing out at $100,000 earnings, as the House’s Covid-19 relief bill does, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $80,000.”

“For couples filing jointly, incomes up to $150,000 will still get the full amount,” the report added. “But rather than zeroing out at $200,000, the Senate bill will cut off payments at $160,000 in earnings.”

The Democrats’ massive stimulus bill has been criticized by many who believe that it is way too much considering that the economy is already trending in the right direction, the stock market is trending back up, and new coronavirus cases and deaths have been falling since before Biden even took office.

Forbes highlighted the following items that are included in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that many have called out for either being wasteful spending or what they say amounts to a bailout for areas that have been poorly run by Democrats:

$1.5 million earmarked for the Seaway International Bridge, which connects New York to Canada. Senate Leader Chuck Schumer hails from New York.

$50 million for “family planning” – going to non-profits, i.e. Planned Parenthood, or public entities, including for “services for adolescents[.]”

$852 million for AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Vista, and the National Senior Service Corps – the Corporation for National and Community Service – civic volunteer agencies. This includes $9 million for the AmeriCorp inspector general to conduct oversight and audits of the largess. AmeriCorps received a $1.1 billion FY2020 appropriation.

$200 million in the bill to The Institute of Museum and Library Services (FY2019 budget: $230 million). This agency is so small that it doesn’t even employ an inspector general.

$270 million funds the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities (FY2019 budget: $253 million) – In 2017, our study showed eighty-percent of all non-profit grant making flowed to well-heeled organizations with over $1 million in assets.

$350 billion to bailout the 50 States and the District of Columbia. The allocation formula uses the unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. Therefore, states like New York and California –who had strict economic lockdown policies and high unemployment – will get bailout money. States like Florida and South Dakota – who were open for business – will get less.

$128.5 billion to fund K-12 education. The CBO determined that most of the money in education will be distributed in 2022 through 2028, when the pandemic is over.

$86 billion to save nearly 200 pension plans insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. There are no reforms mandated while these badly managed pensions are bailed-out. Many of these pension plans are co-managed by unions.

$50 billion goes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). A portion of these funds is earmarked to reimburse up to $7,000 for funeral and burial costs related to Covid-19 deaths.

$39.6 billion to higher education. This amount is three times the money – $12.5 billion – that higher ed received with the massive CARES Act funding from last March.

$1.5 billion for Amtrak – the National Railroad Passenger Corporation. In FY2020, Congress appropriated $3 billion for Amtrak ($2 billion in annual appropriations, plus an additional $1 billion in the CARES Act COVID relief bill). In the three years before the pandemic, AMTRAK lost $392 million – even after a $5 billion taxpayer subsidy (FY2017-FY2019).

