The Biden administration has opened border detention centers back up to pre-Covid levels and will open more after the president’s rhetoric about welcoming in migrant caravans, and it’s all backfiring politically:

Biden’s weakest point a new CNN survey of his presidency so far: immigration. 43% approve

49% disapprovehttps://t.co/0iiiFXTTur — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) March 10, 2021

President Biden’s immigration policies seem to be underwhelming a substantial majority of Americans: pic.twitter.com/OBymFyVoZV — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 10, 2021

And that’s from CNN!?

A new CNN poll shows American’s oppose Joe Biden’s handling of illegal immigration: 43% approve

49% disapprove And if it’s that bad in a CNN poll you know reality is much worse. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) March 10, 2021

Imagine the numbers if a network other than CNN did the polling — Michael Ferns Jr. (@MichaelFernsJR) March 10, 2021

We’re sure the poll includes a certain amount of CNN benefit of the doubt in favor of the Dem president.

the most popular president 👇 https://t.co/AMzC08V7Oc — BU (@arevolts__) March 10, 2021

Getting dangerously close to having to hold an actual press conference https://t.co/Vy8tcnMbWq — Hampton Vernon, M.D. (@HamptonVernon) March 10, 2021

Rasmussen also found immigration policy approval plunging when Biden took office:

Bad News: Another #Immigration Index record low & the lowest since we began it in December 2019. The Index has now fallen by 20 points since the week of October 22, indicating voters are looking for tighter immigration control from President Joe Biden’s administration https://t.co/6m2lUxsGKv — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 10, 2021

The most recent Rasmussen Report indicates American voters from both political parties demand EXTREMELY TIGHT CONTROLS on U.S. Immigrations/Borders from the Biden Administration CONCLUSION: BIden Administration is acting in the best interest of foreign nations, America last. https://t.co/SPHZ79X7Ds — Propaganda Sniper (@HindlesKitchen) March 9, 2021

Well, Biden did say a couple of weeks ago that Trump’s “America First” agenda is finished.

