Michael CohenMichael Dean CohenThe Memo: Trump faces deepening legal troubles Trump lashes out after Supreme Court decision on his financial records Supreme Court declines to shield Trump’s tax returns from Manhattan DA MORE, former President Trump Donald TrumpManhattan prosecutors intensifying probe into Trump’s New York estate: report GOP leaders reiterate commitment to working with Trump amid back-and-forth Top Republicans seek to tamp down concerns over Trump’s funding demands MORE’s ex-lawyer, met with the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Wednesday for the seventh time as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s finances.

The meeting took place Wednesday, a source involved in the investigation confirmed to The Hill, and the parties expect to hold an eighth meeting in the near future. The meeting was first reported by Reuters earlier Wednesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (D) is pursuing a wide-ranging investigation into Trump’s family business and finances.

The district attorney’s office obtained Trump’s tax returns from his accounting firm, Mazars USA, last month, after a lengthy legal dispute over access to the documents. The development came after the Supreme Court rebuffed a last-ditch effort by Trump’s attorneys to shield the documents from investigation.

The Supreme Court ruled in July, while Trump was still in office, that he did not have immunity from the criminal process as president.

CNN reported last month that prosecutors obtained millions of pages of financial documents containing the former president’s tax returns from January 2011 to August 2019. The documents had been subpoenaed as part of a grand jury investigation.

Vance began his probe in 2018 to investigate alleged hush money payments that Trump made to women who claimed to have had affairs with him before the 2016 election, but the investigation has since expanded. Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to crimes including a campaign finance violation related to the payments, has detailed Trump’s involvement in the scheme.

The Trump Organization has denied any wrongdoing and Trump railed against the investigation, as he did others, as a politically-motivated “witch hunt.”

