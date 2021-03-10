https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/10/congressional-democrats-top-tech-staffer-told-followers-to-burn-every-cop-precinct-to-the-ground-in-deranged-twitter-rant/

The new chief technology officer at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), Erica Joy Baker, once called upon her followers to erupt into nationwide anarchy, burning “every cop precinct to the ground,” if she were ever killed by a police officer.

“If the cops kill me, burn every cop precinct to the ground,” Baker wrote on Twitter in September just one month after militant social justice warriors ravaged the Wisconsin city of Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was armed with a knife. “If the cops kill me, shut down the highways and throw the teargas back at em when they try you.”

In another post, published in June days after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, where court documents show Floyd had a lethal dose of fentanyl in his system, Baker called police officers “giant pieces of sh-t.”

“We have an epidemic in sf: giant pieces of sh-t walking around killing sf residents,” Baker wrote. “You can try to re-form a piece of sh-t, but what you’re left with is still a piece of sh-t. #DefundPolice.”

The posts were first reported by the Daily Caller. The DCCC did not immediately respond to The Federalist’s request for comment.

Fox News reported on more tweets Tuesday. In 2016, Baker wrote, “I hate the police,” vilifying law enforcement as “a farce.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

