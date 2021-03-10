https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/03/tci-connecticut-lies-to-the-people-as-it-lobbys-for-another-gas-tax

The Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI) is a scam. Elected officials pass off taxing power to a board that then pumps hard-working Americans for cash laundered into state coffers. States looking to fill budget shortfalls pretend that money is for “Clean Transportation” but that’s a lie too.

Related: CT Governor Wants Regional Board to Raise the Gas Tax (TCI) Because His State Needs the Money.

It’s all a lie.

The climate scam TCI pretends to address is a lie. The Taxing scheme is a lie. The Spending priority TCI exists to meet is a lie, and then there’s this.

The Transportation Climate Initiative, or TCI, is a cap and trade policy Governor Ned Lamont wants Connecticut to be a part of. At a virtual hearing, Gov. Lamont’s team testified the TCI program would require polluters to pay for the pollution they’re causing.

wait for it…

Commissioner Katie Dykes from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection testified, “These emissions are harming our communities. These harms are disproportionately falling on our communities of color and lower-income who live alongside the major transportation corridors in our state.”

Who will pay, Commissioner Dykes? The people you claim to be helping will pay.

Every government intervention from tobacco, to alcohol to gasoline to property taxes to a transaction fee, permit, licensing, or sales levy, even forced hourly wages, are taxes. They all find their way down to who? Communities of color (all colors) and lower-income people.

TCI will make everything they need cost more – in pursuit of a lie to hide a sad truth. Democrats spend too much on government, punish you for the privilege, then insult you if you complain. And it won’t help the environment one wit.

The biggest issue Connecticut has, that America has, is tax and spend Democrats.

Far more dangerous to the planet than affordable motor fuel or cheap energy to keep you warm during a Northeast winter. But then, they are trying to wreck that too because (say it with me) Democrats destroy everything they touch.

That includes you, people of color your economy, and the planet.

