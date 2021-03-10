https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/10/correspondent-reports-that-activists-have-set-up-an-autonomous-zone-around-the-george-floyd-memorial/

In case you haven’t heard, jury selection is underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who later died. The viral video led to massive rioting, arson, and looting in Minneapolis, and to the creation of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, promoted by Vice President Kamala Harris on social media, to bail out those arrested during the riots (including a few who went on to commit sexual assault of an 8-year-old and an assault leading to traumatic brain injury, among other crimes.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, although according to USA TODAY, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — yes, that Keith Ellison, the former congressman who took a selfie with a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” — is confident that a judge might reinstate a third-degree murder charge.

NewsNationNow correspondent Brian Entin decided to visit the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis and found it has been turned into an “autonomous zone” by activists.

The George Floyd memorial is an “autonomous zone” with several blocks controlled by activists. Police don’t even go in. We tried to respectfully get video-but left after two people confronted us near the barricades.

Later learned many protestors don’t even feel comfortable there. pic.twitter.com/5w32fxQ0hR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 10, 2021

Seems safe and reasonable. https://t.co/J7ddau204R — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 10, 2021

My best friend is big on the scene up there, longtime resident as well, and he said it’s been a warzone since last summer. A lot of troublemakers took over the whole protest movement and turned it into this. 80 shots fired at one of his spots, used to be a safe part of town. — TheSonOfLiberty (@TheSonOfLiberty) March 10, 2021

Sad that what is happening here is counter productive to the desired goal of equity and respect. — Phil Shuler (@shuler_phil) March 10, 2021

This is a wonderful Social Justice achievement! — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) March 10, 2021

Mostly peaceful. — goosemaster (@goosemaster) March 10, 2021

What the fuck is an “autonomous zone”? Are they not part of the USA? — cardoso (@Cardoso) March 10, 2021

Whoa, how have I missed this? Is Minneapolis going to implode in the coming months? — Jerome Lilliesworth (@JaredBlm) March 10, 2021

Oh, the layers of fencing have already gone up.

Should make it a true autonomous zone. Shut off all access to power and running water and wall the entire place off from the outside. Will sort the issue out in about 2 or 3 weeks I think. — Gary Laser Eyes (@GaryLazer_Eyes) March 10, 2021

I think it’s excellent to let them show us how they would govern, were their ideology given power. Alas, however, later they’ll tell us that true George Floyd Autonomous Zone has never been tried. — Voltaire of Year Zero (@ReturnVoltaire) March 10, 2021

Seal it off, completely. — Buck Stevens (@Bucks2cents) March 10, 2021

This looks like a residential area, what do people who live there, who own vehicles, have to say about the blockade? Serious question. — JZilla (@Dr_J_Zilla) March 10, 2021

The fact the left allows this to go shows they should not be in charge. — Logical Lonnie (@LogicalLonnie) March 10, 2021

