Several months after the miraculous invention of multiple COVID-19 vaccines in an unprecedented period of time, we are now witnessing the distribution of various immunizations across the world.

How is each country doing?

Total doses

In terms of the 305,285,044 total doses of various COVID-19 vaccines administered globally, the United States leads with 90,351,750 total immunizations. China, according to data from the BBC, is second with 90,351,750, the United Kingdom third with 23,519,898, India fourth with 20,989,010 and Brazil fifth with 10,830,688.

Doses per 100 people

However, when we sort the data based on doses per 100 people, the proportional lens paints a different picture of immunization success.

Israel leads with 101.1 doses per 100 people, with only the small British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar having administered more, at 129.7 doses per 100 people. The United Arab Emirates have an impressive 63.4 doses per 100 people, and the United Kingdom has 35.2 doses per 100 people.

The United States is not far behind, with 27.3 doses per 100 people.

Other countries who have administered a large number of doses are trailing far behind when we adjust for population size. China has only distributed 3.6 doses per 100 people, Brazil just 5.1 doses per 100 people, and India a shockingly low 1.5 doses per 100 people.

Not only that, European Union countries continue to struggle to execute their vaccine programs. Germany and France have administered 8.7 doses per 100 people, Italy with 9 doses per 100 people, and Spain with 9.6 doses per 100 people.

Which vaccines are being administered?

According to the BBC, there are nine COVID-19 vaccines being administered across the world.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, developed in the United States and Germany, was the first to be approved by the World Health Organization, and is being distributed in 69 countries and territories.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in Sweden and the UK, is being distributed to the second highest number of countries and territories at 62.

Moderna, another American vaccine, is being distributed to 30 countries and territories.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines are both being distributed to 18 countries and territories.

Another Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, is being distributed to 12 countries and territories.

Then, the Belgian Janssen vaccine, the Russian EpiVacCorona vaccine and the Indian Covaxin vaccine are being distributed to one country or territory.

COVID-19 cases

According to currently available data, there have been a total of 117,998,306 COVID-19 cases worldwide, amounting to 2,616,849 deaths. 93,671,846 of those cases have reportedly recovered, with 21,709,603 “active” cases. 99.6% (21,619,787) of these are in “mild condition,” while 0.4% (89,824) are in “serious or critical” condition.

With 96,287,987 “closed cases,” 93,671,846 people (97%) have recovered or been discharged. 3% of the “closed cases” correspond to those who have died.

Broken down by country, the United States has the highest number of total reported deaths at 539,249. Second is Brazil with 266,614 deaths. Mexico comes third with 190,923 deaths, India fourth with 158,079 deaths, and the United Kingdom is fifth with 124,797 deaths.

Again, however, if we adjust by population size, the ranking immediately changes. Gibraltar, San Marino, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, Montenegro, Hungary, Italy, and Bosnia and Herzegovina are all in the “top ten.” The United States, despite “leading” in terms of total deaths, is 12th in terms of death per one million in population.

