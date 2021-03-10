https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/creepy-pig-brian-stelter-airs-video-live-tv-without-pants-video/
Oh, it burns!
Brian Stelter is a left-wing totalitarian who wants to eliminate conservative voices on TV. Stelter and CNN want Newsmax, FOX News, and OAN off the air.
This past weekend Brian Stelter aired video of himself doing live television without pants on.
Brian thinks his audience wants to see this for some reason.
really humanizing the news 😂 pic.twitter.com/zF3j2tgNVH
— Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) March 7, 2021
At least he didn’t pull a Toobin.