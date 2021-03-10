https://justthenews.com/government/congress/houses-passes-gun-control-legislation-expands-background-checks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
The Democrat-controlled passed a measure Thursday intended to strengthen background checks on firearm sales and transfers.
The bipartisan Background Checks Act prohibits firearm transfers between private individuals without first having a background check. Eight House Republicans voted in favor of the measure. One Democrat voted against the bill, according to an unofficial tally.