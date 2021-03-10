https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/03/desperate-gavin-newsom-tells-lie-after-lie-in-state-of-the-state-appeal-to-save-his-job

It’s clear that California Governor Gavin Newsom knows he’s in big trouble with voters. The third recall effort in his short career in Sacramento has been wildly successful, gathering over two million signatures. He’s hopeful that he and his cronies can miraculously invalidate enough of the signed petitions to not trigger a recall, but he’s not taking his chances.

Tuesday saw him delivering his third “State of the State” address. This one was very different from the previous two in which he laid out plans for the coming year. He was defensive on Tuesday, laying out accomplishments his administration has had over the past year in which his Covid lockdowns decimated the economy and forced the federal government to bail him out on multiple occasions.

Unfortunately for Newsom and the voters who believed his words, many of his “accomplishments” were lies, as Jennifer Van Laar noted in an article on Red State. What choice did he have? His actions as governor have been disastrous for the state and were already sending California into a very poor position even before the pandemic hit.

As JD has said on multiple occasions and reiterated in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, Newsom is a one-trick pony. He’s excellent at campaigning, showing his glowing smile to the cameras and using his politician’s persuasiveness to win over voters. But when it comes to actual leadership, he’s arguably the worst head of state in the nation.

Here’s a sampling of the many lies Newsom told in his address:

Fact-Checking Gavin Newsom’s State of the State Address – Red State’s Jennifer Van Laar

Curiously, one of the first “accomplishments” related to Wuhan flu response Newsom listed was his highly-criticized mask deal.

While others competed to buy personal protective equipment at exorbitant prices—we quickly built our own pipeline, supplying critical gear to millions of essential workers.

That pipeline included a no-bid $1 billion contract with Chinese company BYD for KN95 masks (not N95) Newsom announced on MSNBC on April 7, much to the surprise of the state’s legislators (who had not approved or even heard of the deal), even though there were manufacturers in California Newsom could have contracted with. It wasn’t until June 8 that the masks received NIOSH certification, and the $3.30/unit price Newsom had negotiated was much higher than the $0.79/unit price Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti paid domestic producer Honeywell in March.

Gavin Newsom and Democrats can blame Covid-19 for their troubles all they want, but millions of Californians know the truth. He was a disaster before the coronavirus and his feckless leadership failed the pandemic test. He needs to go.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

