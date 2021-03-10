https://www.theblaze.com/news/disney-ceo-gina-carano-firing

Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Company’s CEO, says that Disney is neither left-leaning nor right-leaning during a response to a shareholder’s question as to whether the company had a “blacklist.”

What are the details?

In a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter, Chapek on Tuesday addressed Gina Carano’s firing from Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

Disney fired Carano in February following a controversial social media post comparing criticism against conservatives to oppression that Jews faced in Nazi Germany. Following the post, social media users called for Carano’s “cancellation,” and even UTA dropped her as a client.

During a shareholders’ meeting Tuesday, a caller asked if Disney had a “blacklist,” according to the outlet, “insinuating Carano, by name, was targeted for her conservative politics.

Chapek responded that he does not see Disney as “left-leaning or right-leaning,” and, instead, stands “for values that are universal: values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion.”

“And we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in,” he added. “And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”

Following her February firing, Lucasfilm Ltd., which is owned by Disney, issued a statement on her remarks.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” the statement read. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

It wasn’t the first time social media ganged up on Carano: In November, Carano questioned the 2020 presidential election in a tweet on social media. Following the tweet, #FireGinaCarano began trending.

Carano responded to the firing by branding herself a victim of cancel culture, and is making a film alongside Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire. “

What did Carano have to say?

In a statement on the news, Carano said, “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” she said. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

She also tweeted, “This is just the beginning … welcome to the rebellion.”

