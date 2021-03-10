https://www.dailywire.com/news/don-lemon-says-harry-and-meghans-accusations-ring-very-true-dismisses-the-need-to-hear-from-the-other-side

Reacting to Oprah Winfrey’s controversial interview with former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday, CNN anchor Don Lemon argued that their alleged mistreatment “rings very true.”

“But just imagine being told that your unborn baby won’t have the same privileges, won’t have the same protections, as everyone else in the family. Imagine one of your in-laws asking questions about the color of your unborn baby’s skin,” Lemon began, playing a clip of the interview.

“Imagine people talking that way about your baby, before your baby’s even born.” Lemon said. “It’s awful.”

“But sadly, it’s not shocking. Not at all,” Lemon continued. “Not to people of color. I don’t think anybody who watched Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah or who watched how Meghan was treated, how people talked about her, could really be surprised about that.”

“Remember the racist lie about Meghan being almost “straight outta Compton?” Lemon asked. “Right? That’s the Daily Mail. Straight outta Compton? Racism is racism. Doesn’t matter whether you live in a shack or a palace. Prince Harry says that he will never share that conversation about his son, but he tells Oprah it wasn’t with the Queen or Prince Phillip.”

“So, let’s be clear about this,” Lemon said later. “The monarchy, the British monarchy is a caste system, a hierarchy based on blood lines. Think about that. And then ask yourself again if it is a surprise that they wondered, you know, what would Baby Archie’s skin color be.

“Skin color has really been whispered about, talked about right out loud for centuries. As I just talked about Chris — talked to Chris about, I write about it in my book ‘This is a Fire.’ What I say to my friends about racism. And I just want to share the kind of words that I’ve heard and then I wrote about,” Lemon said.

“I say people who were three quarters black were griffes. Mulattoes were half black, quadroons a quarter, octoroons an eight, and so on, down to the 164th black sangmelee.”

“These anachronistic terms offend our ears now, but the old paper bag sliding valuation of skin tone versus stature still whispers in the subconscious mind of the job interviewer and the job applicant, the loan officer, and the loan applicant, the teacher and the student, the cop and the citizen,” Lemon claimed.

“We’d like to think that we have moved beyond all that, but have we really? Now we can add, duchess, princess and prince to that list,” Lemon continued.

“Meghan and Harry’s story is a story of how hard it can be to change institutions, to change societies and cultures. How hard it is to talk about race sometimes. Now, we haven’t heard from the royal family since Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah aired there tonight. But some people will say that we haven’t heard from the other side. But they didn’t listen to one of their own. They let him go.”

Earlier that day, Don Lemon spoke with Brianna Keilar on CNN.

“Brianna, also, people say we haven’t heard from the other side. What’s the other side going to say? They’re going to say, ‘Of course we’re not racist,’ or whatever,” Lemon said. “But what did they do? Think about their actions. They did not stand up for their own because their own was married to a black woman, had a black child. They didn’t listen to him inside the Royal Family, they let him go, they let him leave the country, they wouldn’t come to terms with what they wanted to do. So, listen, we have only heard from one side, but that one side at this point rings very true.”

