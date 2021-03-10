https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/10/dr-anthony-fauci-explains-that-the-science-behind-cdc-guidelines-on-what-vaccinated-people-can-do-isnt-based-on-science-per-se-video/

In case you’ve been wondering about the CDC’s thought process when it comes to guidelines on what people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID19 can do, Dr. Anthony Fauci cleared it all up this morning:

Oh.

Fauci should’ve just gone with that. At least it’s catchy.

Guess so!

Why not? Invoking “science” in response to criticism has gotten them this far … why stop now?

Maybe that’s by design.

We were willing to give Anthony Fauci the benefit of the doubt for a while. A lot of people were. But we’ve run out of patience.

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

