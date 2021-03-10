https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/dr-fauci-cant-explain-science-denying-vaccinated-americans-return-travel-video/

Dr. Fauci was unable to explain the “science” for denying vaccinated Americans a return to travel.

“What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated – received two doses, to travel?” CNN host John Berman asked Fauci.

Fauci said there is no science, you just have to trust his “judgement call.”

“When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call,” Fauci said.

WATCH:

Fauci has flip-flopped and moved the goalposts on masks and herd immunity so why does anyone still listen to this overpaid quack?

In December, Fauci defended deliberately moving the goalposts and lying about Covid-19 herd immunity during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

In a previous interview with the New York Times, Dr. Fauci admitted to moving the goalposts on his Covid-19 herd immunity projections based on polling.

Fauci previously stated that it would take 60% to 70% herd immunity to halt the China Coronavirus.

Fauci moved the goalposts and is now claiming it will take closer to 90% immunity to halt the virus.

