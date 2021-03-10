https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/03/11/los-angeles-da-gascon-accuses-recall-proponents-of-using-victims-of-violent-crime-in-unconscionable-ways-n341287
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrats on the Brink of War
December 18, 2020
Professor Reveals List of America's 'Whitest Law Schools,' Proposes an End to Testing to Eliminate 'Excess Whiteness'
March 9, 2021
Comedian George Carlin Predicted 2020, 15 Years Prior
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy