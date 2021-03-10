https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-chinese-communist-party-global-solidarity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, appeared in a webinar recently alongside a leading health official from the Chinese Communist Party.

During the webinar, put on by the University of Edinburgh, Fauci and Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a top official on China’s National Health Commission, discussed their hopes and fears about the future of public health and agreed that “global solidarity” is the most important factor in confronting the coronavirus pandemic as well as any dangerous pathogens that may come in the future.

“We have to maintain the spirit of solidarity, cooperation, and collaboration, and build global health security agendas and networks, so that we’re all in it together, every single country,” Fauci said during the event, in response to Zhong’s call for “global solidarity.”

Fauci added at another point: “We have been successful in the past by global cooperation with smallpox, with polio, with measles. There’s no reason in the world why we cannot do the same thing with COVID-19 by a combination of cooperative public health measures and the application of science.”







Zhong, who has been described as “China’s Fauci,” spewed Chinese Communist Party propaganda about the origins of the virus and the amazing success of the Chinese response to the pandemic during his opening remarks.

The Chinese official conveniently started his timeline of coronavirus in China on Jan. 20, more than a month after the virus had started spreading in Wuhan while reports about its dangers were being silenced by the Chinese government. Fauci sat silently.

Then, Zhong produced a chart showing how the United States has had the world’s worst response to the virus, while China remarkably has had the best. Again, Fauci said nothing, despite the U.S. intelligence community’s understanding that China’s numbers are “fake.”



In fact, Fauci would later highlight the importance of Wuhan-style lockdowns to “suppress” the virus, saying, “To emphasize something that both of us said: If we do not completely suppress this, we will continue to be challenged by variants which have a way of coming back to bite us.”

Fauci stressed the great need for “a multi-year, decades[-long] commitment, and that is to make and strive for essentially access to quality healthcare for everyone in the world, so that health is really a human right in many respects.”

In his coverage of the event, national security reporter Jordan Schachtel noted that while the webinar received comparatively little U.S. press, it was received with praise by government officials and state-run media in China. Here are a few examples:

