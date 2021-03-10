http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xMhzUYtx-GM/

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci voiced his concern Wednesday with states lifting mask mandates and relaxing health measures at this point in the coronavirus pandemic where cases seem to be dropping dramatically across the country. The recent drop in cases is in part due to three different COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in recent months.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned of people “completely putting aside all public health measures.” He said doing so at this time was “inviting” another surge in cases.

CNN “New Day” host John Berman asked, “When you see Texas lifting its mask mandates, when you see pictures from Idaho of kids burning masks, and the same being called for in Texas, what’s your reaction to that?”

“You know, it’s a concern, John,” Fauci replied. “I mean, we understand people’s need to get back to normal, and we are going in that direction. But when you start doing things like completely putting aside all public health measures, as if you’re turning a light switch off, that is quite risky. We don’t want to see another surge, and that’s inviting one when you do that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

