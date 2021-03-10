https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-news-fbi-releases-damning-videos-of-suspect-who-placed-pipe-bombs-at-rns-dnc-before-capitol-riot-its-been-63-days-since-then/

WATCH:

FBI releases new videos of Pipe Bomb suspect, planting 2 bombs at RNC & DNC, the night before Capitol insurrection. It’s Urgently seeking public help in identifying him/her. Been 63 days since then: pic.twitter.com/HRl80HtN0e — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 9, 2021

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

“We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5th,” the FBI said.

ALERT: FBI releases new security cam video of person who placed pipe bombs outside Republican Natl Committee headquarters ahead of Jan 6 insurrection pic.twitter.com/fAZjBHTU7e — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 9, 2021

The FBI offered a reward of $50,000 for information on the individual who planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC.

“We believe the information released today will help someone recognize the suspect, or something about them,” FBI assistant director in charge Steven D’Antuono said in a video statement.

D’Antuono said the person who is believed to have placed the pipe bombs wore a facemask, a gray sweatshirt, and black and gray Nike shoes.

