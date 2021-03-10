https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-releases-unseen-footage-of-suspect-planting-pipe-bombs-before-capitol-breach_3727354.html

The FBI on Tuesday released new footage that allegedly shows the individual suspected of placing two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, the evening before the breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

The discovery of the two devices at the Republican committee headquarters and the Democratic National Committee headquarters triggered Congressional evacuations after midday on Jan. 6.

“These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in injury or death. We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs, to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else,” Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, said in a statement.

According to the FBI, the devices were planted between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 5 at the buildings that are located just a few blocks from the Capitol. One device was placed in an alley behind the Republican committee headquarters, and the other was placed next to a park bench near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The law enforcement agency previously released images of the suspect, including of the individual’s shoes, the devices, and the kitchen timers used, in hopes that someone would come forward with additional information about them.

The suspect wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo, and used a backpack to transport both pipe bombs.

The response to the bomb found at the Republican committee headquarters was headed by Capitol police, while the Metropolitan Police Department led the response to the other device, Steven Sund, former U.S. Capitol Police chief, told senators during a joint hearing last month.

“It took extensive resources,” he said.

“Two suspected explosive devices were rendered safe by the FBI and our law enforcement partners. The investigation is ongoing,” the FBI told The Epoch Times in January.

Shortly after the bombs were found, a mob breached the Capitol, making it all the way to the entry of the House chamber and inside the Senate chamber.

The bombs were “real devices” with “explosive igniters” and “timers,” acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters in January. The devices were very similar—approximately a foot long with end caps and wiring that appeared to be connected to a timer.

Officials were investigating to see why they didn’t explode.

The FBI is asking the public to watch the videos of the suspect.

“You may recognize their gait, body language, or mannerisms. We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5,” the agency said.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information leading to the identification of the person who placed the devices on the night of Jan. 5. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or to submit online at tips.fbi.gov.

Tips can remain anonymous, the FBI said.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

