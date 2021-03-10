https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-nixon-white-house-counsel-john-dean-predicts-trump-will-be?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean has predicted that an indictment against former President Trump is imminent.

Dean tweeted his comments along with a Reuters article reporting that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen would participate in his seventh interview with the Manhattan District attorney’s office. The Wednesday meeting was slated to be virtual, according to the outlet.

“From personal experience as a key witness I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge. It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co,” Dean tweeted.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is engaged in a probe pertaining to Trump’s business and finances.

Dean was a witness during Senate hearings in 1973 about the infamous Watergate scandal and he testified about how individuals, including then-President Nixon, obstructed justice to conceal the break-in at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, according to The Hill. The outlet reported that Dean was later convicted of obstruction of justice and imprisoned for several months.

