Speaking on MSNBC about the so-called “Covid relief bill” that President Biden is expected to sign on Friday, Michael Moore had this to say:

Did Moore forget that the Senate shot down progressive Democrat attempts to insert the $15 minimum wage into the bill?

You’ve also got to love Moore’s praise for $1.9 trillion worth of “free checks.”

