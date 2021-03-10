https://www.dailywire.com/news/freedom-of-speech-is-a-hill-im-happy-to-die-on-piers-morgan-fires-back-at-critics

On Wednesday, Piers Morgan fired back at his critics after his comments on “Good Morning Britain” about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey precipitated outrage and led to him leaving the show. Morgan tweeted, “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.”

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview,” Morgan wrote. “I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Morgan then quoted the iconic British prime minister Winston Churchill’s statement, “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

Outside his home Wednesday morning, Morgan added, according to Sky News: “I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth, and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible. If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it. … I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday what preceded Morgan’s decision to leave the show:

On Sunday, Harry and Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the outcast royals made a number of damaging claims against the royal family and the institution of the monarchy. The couple claimed that Markle was a victim of racism at Buckingham Palace from the British tabloids. They also claimed that one unnamed member of the royal family expressed concerns over the color of their son Archie’s skin while Markle was pregnant. Markle also claimed that the palace barred her from seeking treatment for suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant. On Monday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” of what Markle claimed in the Winfrey interview.

Morgan stated,“I could see the way it is already playing in America and around the world. This is a caricature, a portrait of our monarchy and Royal Family which I think is contemptible. … Okay. Let’s have the names. Who did she go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry; I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me the weather report.”

News broke on Wednesday that Markle had filed a complaint with ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” after Morgan’s comments on Monday but before he left the show on Tuesday.

“Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint with British broadcaster ITV, after a presenter criticised her claims against the royal family and later quit. … Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency said it understood Meghan formally complained to ITV before he resigned, confirming a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. The complaint focused on how his remarks may affect those trying to deal with their own mental health problems, it added,” Barrons reported.

