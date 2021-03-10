https://www.dailywire.com/news/french-schoolgirl-admits-lying-about-teacher-who-was-murdered-for-showing-class-muhammed-cartoons

“The girl had originally claimed the teacher had asked Muslim pupils to leave the room. When she objected she was suspended from school, she said. It now appears that the girl was suspended the day before the class was given, according to Le Parisien newspaper, because of repeated absence from school,” the BBC noted. “The girl explains in her leaked testimony that she made up the story so as not to disappoint her father. He posted two videos on social media in response to the allegations.”

“After the campaign became popular, Paty was murdered and beheaded by Abdullah Anzorov,” the Hill added. The incident was captured on video by Anzorov and uploaded to the internet.

The girl is now being charged with slander and her father is being charged with contributing to Paty’s death by sharing the girl’s story and Paty’s personal information, as well as his location. A radical Muslim preacher is also being charged.

“Paty’s family lawyer responded to the new information saying the family already knew the girl wasn’t in class that day so they would have known she was lying,” the Hill said.

These developments are coming at a time of heightened concern, again, in France. Two university professors “have been given police protection after they were accused of Islamophobia by student protesters,” according to the BBC in a separate report. “An investigation has begun after posters were put up last week at Sciences Po university in Grenoble that read ‘Fascists in our lecture halls, Islamophobia kills,’ naming the two professors.”

