https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-ivanka-busts-her-ass-for-the-people-photo/
About The Author
Related Posts
Welcome to Woke University…
January 25, 2021
Jen Psaki homophobic tweet…
February 3, 2021
Senator John Kennedy (from louisiana) is an American legend…
February 3, 2021
Antidote to Politics — Dog sliding across the ice, nails the landing…
February 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy