As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the Albany Times Union’s Brendan J. Lyons wrote that a sixth woman had come forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The woman, a member of the Executive Chamber staff whose identity is being withheld, alleges that Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year after he summoned her to work.

The Times Union is reporting Wednesday night that the aide said Cuomo “aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner.” Cuomo, however, has released a statement to the paper calling the woman’s account “gut-wrenching” but maintaining he’d never done anything of the sort.

NEW A female aide to Andrew Cuomo alleges he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the governor’s mansion late last year. Cuomo is said to have summoned her to help him with a mobile phone issue. https://t.co/4JHD4gyEFc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2021

BREAKING: A female aide to Gov. Cuomo alleges he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the governor’s mansion late last year. https://t.co/iOcYGfkX5V — Times Union (@timesunion) March 10, 2021

MORE: The woman’s allegations, first reported Tuesday by the Times Union, are the most egregious claims Gov. Cuomo has faced as multiple women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. https://t.co/y3BtCCilNt — Times Union (@timesunion) March 10, 2021

MORE: In response, Gov. Cuomo issued a statement to the Times Union denying the allegations, but describing the details of the woman’s account as ‘gut-wrenching.’ https://t.co/y3BtCCilNt — Times Union (@timesunion) March 10, 2021

The Times Union reports:

The staff member, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union, had been called to the mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone. They were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source. The person, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the woman — who is much younger than Cuomo — told the governor to stop. Her broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.

“The details of this report are gut-wrenching,” Cuomo wrote in a statement to the paper, but said “I have never done anything like this”

The old “come in here, I can’t figure out this mobile phone” trick. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 11, 2021

The old mobile phone issue. — Larry Brauner (@larrybrauner) March 11, 2021

Wonder what the issue was? His dick pics weren’t going through? — CavemanLawyer (@Unfrozen_lawyer) March 11, 2021

Phone stuck in his pocket. Couldn’t get it out. — Scott Wenzel (@ScottWenzel6) March 11, 2021

He seems to use the “help with the cell phone,” line a lot. — louisa may (@Louisa_May_) March 11, 2021

Okay, that’s it. Done. — Pamela at home (@pamica) March 11, 2021

Too much smoke around this fire. — Kim G. (@kja1960) March 11, 2021

At this point Cuomo has so many allegations and scandals that each new one serves as a cover for the last. Hardly anyone is talking about his Covid related scandals anymore because now we added on several sexual harassment scandals. The guy does not deserve to be in office. https://t.co/XBRRrki9Rv — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 11, 2021

What’s taking so long! The bum has to go! — Scott Edwards (@SRE7353) March 11, 2021

I continue to be mystified by anyone who was enamored by this guy. https://t.co/M14ANuGPFr — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 11, 2021

Love to see Fredo @ChrisCuomo report on this for CNN — n carter (@neiljohn1807) March 11, 2021

He should’ve resigned after killing thousands of elderly people in nursing homes. Now, there is also a new sexual assault accusation every day. Enough is enough, he’s got to go — Alex Kludjian (@kludjian2032) March 11, 2021

Can we talk about all the people he killed? — OtownOG (@OgOtown) March 11, 2021

Seriously, Cuomo needs to resign. Normally I try to take a more nuanced approach to things, but in this case it’s not needed. He can dispute and fight the accusations all he wants, but he should do so out of office. — Matt Anderson (@mattbegins) March 11, 2021

I’m willing to bet that they’ll keep Cuomo after he refuses resignation once more. — Ev The Neanderthal 🇺🇲 (@evcasttv) March 11, 2021

None of this matters, a million women could come out, he could be found guilty of killing a billion people and democrats will still vote for him and he will never step down. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) March 11, 2021

A lot of the Times Union’s followers seem like big Cuomo fans and are calling the woman a liar. Do people in Albany like this guy?

