Nigel Farage joined Greg Kelly on Wednesday night to discuss the outrageous Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Nigel described it as a “web of absolute dishonesty dressed up as victimhood.”

Nigel Farage: Over here people cannot believe, they cannot believe, not just her but Prince Harry would wash the family’s dirty linen in public. He is trashing the Queen, trashing the Duke of Edinborough, and trashing the UK’s reputation in the world… And to see these two, these two money-grabbers, who’ve got no love for the truth, trash all that she’s worked for is unacceptable… I guess the Queen was trying to talk some sense into her grandson and say, “Harry, don’t be a weak man. Don’t let this woman ruin your life.” And he is now, I think, ruined, and it’s very, very sad. But you know what, the Royal Family will survive this. Of course it will.