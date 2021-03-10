https://noqreport.com/2021/03/10/healthy-39-yo-mom-dies-four-days-after-2nd-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine/

Big Tech sites like YouTube and Facebook have imposed strict rules about any content that even insinuates there are risks with the various experimental Covid-19 vaccines. Channels and pages are censored, suspended, and banned daily (as our Freedom First Network YouTube Channel was recently). But there are factual stories that are getting suppressed along with so-called “conspiracy theories,” and these stories point to real reasons Americans should be concerned.

The latest example came to light this morning with a report of a 39-year-old single mother in Utah who mysteriously died four days after receiving the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. According to KUTV:

During a and where to report them, we found four reported deaths, filed by Utah families and their caregivers to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System.

One case stood out, a who died four days after her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Her family, who is now waiting on an autopsy, held a celebration of life for her this past weekend.

Kassidi Kurill by all accounts was healthy, happy and “had more energy” than just about anyone else around her. She had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions.

The mortality rate for people under the age of 40 is extremely low. As of February, 2021, there have been over 500,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19, but over 93% of those deaths were people over the age of 55. Among those who are younger, a majority of those who died had comorbidities such as heart disease or obesity. Kurill had no reported comorbidities before her death. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of her death.

According to Big Tech, stories like these that tell of concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines are not allowed. YouTube has gone so far as to force monetized channels to agree to not talk about the vaccines in a negative light. Speculation about and skepticism towards Covid-19 vaccines are more censored by Facebook and YouTube than coordination by domestic terrorists like Antifa. Vaccine discussions are classified in the same category as flat-earth theory or the belief that Paul McCartney died in the 1960s and was replaced by a doppelganger.

If Americans were allowed to ask questions and discuss concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines on Big Tech platforms, perhaps some of the many who have died following vaccine doses would still be alive.

'The Purge' by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

