https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/whats-in-covid-relief-bill

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill has passed in the Senate, but what’s actually in it?

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck highlighted some of the bill’s details.

For starters, the amount of spending that directly combats the virus — such as vaccines, vaccine distribution, and other public health measures — is less than 9 percent. Additionally, $350 billion dollars will go to bailing out state and local governments, $270 million to the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts, $200 million to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, $50 million for environmental issues in minority and low-income neighborhoods, and $50 million for family planning, some of which could go to Planned Parenthood, according to Politifact.

While many Americans will receive $1,400 checks, Glenn and producer Stu Burguiere argue that the bill will likely do little to cure the economic crisis our nation faces today.

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

