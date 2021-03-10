https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/10/hilariously-absurd-ny-times-statement-slamming-tucker-carlson-for-attacking-a-journalist-like-taylor-lorenz-gets-shredded/

This week, NY Times’ “tech reporter” Taylor Lorenz encouraged people to honor International Women’s Day by supporting women like her, who endure online harassment (while fomenting it at the same time).

All that had Fox News’ Tucker Carlson making note of the irony:

Tucker Carlson opened his show tonight by comparing @TaylorLorenz to Meghan Markle, @MichelleObama and @HillaryClinton saying she has “one of the best lives in the country.” pic.twitter.com/fqt0QICNbq — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) March 10, 2021

Today, the New York Times put out a statement in defense of Lorenz:

Our response to Tuesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” broadcast. pic.twitter.com/LkvaLjcRl5 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 10, 2021

Comfortably Smug and Jim Treacher are among those not having any of it:

They don’t even bother to tell you why Tucker is wrong. They just assume you hate him as much as they do, and therefore he has no right to criticize anyone in their tribe. If @TaylorLorenz‘s life is ruined, why is the NYT devoting resources to this? https://t.co/431cxbfwIL — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 10, 2021

Taylor Lorenz: My life is ruined!

Tucker Carlson: No it isn’t, you crybaby.

New York Times: It is too, you bully!https://t.co/431cxbfwIL — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 10, 2021

NY Times “reporters” should be able to criticize others, but not the other way around.

This is a dangerous attack on Tucker Carlson that is designed to cause violent harassment against him and his family. Last year, Tucker’s home was mobbed by violent NYT fans, terrorizing his wife and children. This tweet by the NYT is a calculated attempt to cause more violence. https://t.co/APjaukGz6y — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 10, 2021

Taylor Lorenz has made a hobby of slandering others, including younger and far less privileged women. The official stance of the New York Times seems to be that its own employees are due better treatment than the plebs they victimize. They’re the important people, after all. https://t.co/dYF35hUTpI — Mason 🏃‍♂️✂️𐃏 (@webdevMason) March 10, 2021

NYT should take up the idea that “journalists should be able to do their jobs without facing harassment” with their newsroom and editorial department. https://t.co/wqBVM7YYsV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2021

Self-awareness isn’t prevalent inside the NY Times newsroom, apparently.

This is so hilarious. They will never spell out what the difference is between “harsh criticism” and “harassment” — because in practice there is no intelligible difference, and conflating the two is a great strategy to insulate themselves from scrutiny https://t.co/gD9JH5z3c6 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 10, 2021

It’s a “calculated and cruel tactic” to criticize Taylor Lorenz on TV, but it’s totally fine for her to destroy the livlihoods of anyone she wants in the pages of NYT? Per NYT’s own hilariously absurd standard for “harassment” here, is there anyone more guilty of it than she is? https://t.co/kPeDN6OnNB — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 10, 2021

“Doxxing for thee, but not for me” — Colly Wolly 🇺🇸🇹🇼 (@colly_wolly) March 10, 2021

Lol. Imagine being this thin skinned https://t.co/p7WYQzdDCa — a newsman (@a_newsman) March 10, 2021

Hey guys look NYT reporters are a protected species. Their feefees are very easily hurt — CanadianGuineaPig (@CanadianGuinea) March 10, 2021

Tucker is more an actual Journalist then anyone whose worked at the Times in past two decades — Lazarus Long (@LibertyLudens) March 10, 2021

Does this noble sentiment apply to *all* journalists, or just the ones you approve of? — itsjustMom (@YesItsjust) March 10, 2021

This ratio will be rightly deserved. Also, how many private citizens has Taylor doxxed? — President Miguel Fweedom, PhD. (@TXKnights) March 10, 2021

And “journalism” against descends further into the “total joke” abyss.

Oh man the New York Times is going to go bankrupt, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/QKThlvxqil — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 10, 2021

They seem to be working hard to make that happen.

