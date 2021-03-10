https://clashdaily.com/2021/03/biden-science-who-guidance/

When Donald J Trump stopped funding the World Health Organization, it was because he believed them to be corrupt, and in the pocket of CCP propagandists. But Joe resumed payments because he believes in them.

We still have plenty of reason to believe WHO has been corrupt and has been dancing to whatever tune top-tier members in the CCP tell them they will to dance to. . . but Biden does not share that view.

He was quick to lecture us that Trump (and his supporters) have failed to ‘believe the science’. He has called entire states ‘Neanderthal’ for not sharing his view of COMPULSORY mask use upheld with threats of legal enforcement by the government.

When early reports declared Biden had taken the election, we saw creepy propaganda pieces like the one by Chicago’s mayor waking up from a bad dream in a video and saying ‘science is back baby’.

We have transcripts from audio in which the logic behind the real reason for mass shutdowns was explained by the leaders making those orders. Those decisions were being driven more by the panic than by the science — a panic whipped up by the media. Are COVID Shutdowns Responding To Science Or Panic — Top Democrat Accidentally Gives Away The Game

But back to the main idea… we have recommitted money to the World Health Organization. The Biden administration must therefore have confidence in their guidance, right?

Back in October, we remember the guidance a spokesperson from the WHO gave to the public.

Here is one section of what he had to say.

And so, we really do appeal to all the world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method. Develop better systems for doing it. Work together and learn from each other, but remember, lockdowns have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.

Read his statement in its context here: WHO’s Special Envoy On COVID-19 Urges World Leaders To ‘Stop Using Lockdowns'(VIDEO)

Let’s see. Last I checked, Joe now qualifies (heaven help us) as a ‘World leader’. So I suppose this envoy’s comments were directed at him, too. Has Joe stopped using lockdowns as his primary control method?

On the contrary. . . he is busy shaming everyone who doesn’t join in the lockdown panic. Does Joe Biden’s approach to the virus have ANY basis in science or logic?

If you take the Science — whether the comparative statistics of states that did and did not lock down, or the guidance of the WHO — Joe Biden’s approach has NO science or logic.

Sorry to burst the mayor’s bubble. Science isn’t ‘back’. Propaganda is.

But the once-objective term ‘science’ has been so diminished through the years by political hacks that she probably doesn’t differentiate between the two anyway.

