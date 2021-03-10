https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/10/is-this-a-cage-wapos-report-photo-about-overwhelmed-border-patrol-stations-sparks-questions/

According to a Washington Post report, President Biden has eclipsed former President Trump when it comes to one particular area:

First off, here’s a “fixed it for you” version if we had consistent media:

As if!

That word was reserved only for the Trump administration. For the moment the *correct* terminology is apparently “Border Patrol stations.”

Narrator: As it turns out, we don’t do this anymore.

Isn’t that special?

For some reason that hasn’t yet become a problem for the Democrats.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...