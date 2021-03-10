https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/its-not-just-dr-seuss-disney-puts-restrictions-on-dumbo-and-other-titles-over-racist-stereotypes/

Disney+ is under fire after putting restrictions on a number of titles including “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” and “The Aristocats” over “racist” stereotypes portrayed in the films:

Disney+ channel yanks Dumbo, Peter Pan, and The Aristocats over stereotypes https://t.co/35g67Es6As — John Fund (@johnfund) March 10, 2021

The films have been removed altogether for kids under 7:

Disney+ removes access to classics like ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan’ for kids under 7 over ‘racist’ stereotypeshttps://t.co/Nc2kVEBblw — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2021

But they still can be viewed if you log in as an adult:

The movies can still be watched on regular Disney+ accounts.https://t.co/9S34apDBbQ — KFI AM 640 (@KFIAM640) March 10, 2021

In Dumbo, one of the crows was named “Jim Crow”:

Disney+ puts Dumbo under parental control due to minstrel crows led by JIM CROW https://t.co/p3gF8Q8SPk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 10, 2021

They also put restrictions on “Swiss Family Robinson”:

Disney+ has removed several movies, including ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘The Aristocats,’ and ‘Swiss Family Robinson,’ from children’s profiles, citing negative stereotypes in the films. pic.twitter.com/WlLMbxWfxG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 9, 2021

Eventually, Dumbo will be canceled again for its treatment of an enslaved baby elephant forced to performs in a circus, right?

“Truly we’ve lost our way”:

Truly we’ve lost our way —- what a joke. Disney has no problem with pushing children to be radicals, shows that teach kids to believe adults are idiots and over charging for clothing made in sweat shops… we only have ourselves to blame… Long Live Dumbo, Pepe, Pan & the gang https://t.co/BIHLryHPW1 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) March 10, 2021

