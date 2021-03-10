https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/10/its-not-just-dr-seuss-disney-puts-restrictions-on-dumbo-and-other-titles-over-racist-stereotypes/

Disney+ is under fire after putting restrictions on a number of titles including “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” and “The Aristocats” over “racist” stereotypes portrayed in the films:

The films have been removed altogether for kids under 7:

But they still can be viewed if you log in as an adult:

In Dumbo, one of the crows was named “Jim Crow”:

They also put restrictions on “Swiss Family Robinson”:

Eventually, Dumbo will be canceled again for its treatment of an enslaved baby elephant forced to performs in a circus, right?

“Truly we’ve lost our way”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...