Constitutional scholars differ in their opinions about whether or not Texas has the legal right to secede from the USA as Great Britain did from the European Union. Liberal scholars declare that the Civil War settled that question more than 150 years ago when the Southern states surrendered to the U.S. government at Appomattox. They also point out that BREXIT is not analogous because the countries of the EU are sovereign nation-states in a loose confederation.

Both of those arguments raise these questions:

1. Does might make right? Just because the federal government beat the seceding states in 1865, did that “might” make the federal government “right”?

2. Did the states in the USA sign the Constitution as a contract to create a “more perfect union” with those states as the parties to that contract? Do states have rights that are guaranteed in that contract? If so, what are those rights of the states?

The only way to answer those questions is for Texas to announce its intention to seceed from the United States. … TEXIT … Texas exit.

Texas has multiple reasons for leaving the union, not the least of which is the most recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that Texas did not have “standing” to sue other states to make sure that the terms of the Constitution were being honored by those other states regarding the 2020 presidential election. If Texas did not have standing, then who does? Who are the parties to the Constitution as a contract between the states?

To make sure that Texas is doing the will of its people, Texas should immediately have a vote to make sure that Texans want to secede as was done in Great Britain for BREXIT.

It is my suggestion to Texas that the vote should be held without any of the election fraud that happened in the 2020 presidential election. The vote should be in person on one day with no absentee ballots. It should require ID to prove U.S. citizenship, voter registration and Texas residency. And all machine tabulations need to be verified against actual ballots. No ballot harvesting. No machine manipulations. No voter fraud. No non-citizen voting.

If Texans decide to secede, then the state should immediately inform the federal government of the date it will leave the union and become its own country. In that notification, Texas should state the following from the Declaration of Independence:

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

Then Texas should list the causes for the separation, which should include these:

1. the determination by the Supreme Court that states do not have standing to ensure that the terms of the Constitution are practiced by all states;

2. the actions by the federal government to impose election rules on states that are in direct conflict to states’ rights to run elections as each state determines;

3. actions about border enforcement and immigration by the federal government that put the lives and livelihoods of Texans at risk;

4. the anti-oil policies of the federal government that harm the livelihoods of Texans;

5. the threatened statehood for D.C. without an amendment to the Constitution; and

6. the threatened expansion of the Supreme Court for political packing.

Then Texas should use this from the Declaration: “We, therefore, the Representatives of Texas, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of Texas, solemnly publish and declare, That Texas, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent; that Texans are Absolved from all Allegiance to the USA, and that all political connection between them and the USA, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as a Free and Independent State, Texas has full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do.”

Anti-state’s-rights pundits will immediately point out that Texas will no longer have access to free trade with American states and that Texas will no longer receive military and financial help from the U.S. government, just as the EU did to the U.K.

OK, so then Texas should immediately ask for the same status as Mexico and Canada in the USMCA to be renamed the USMCTA, and Texans should stop paying any taxes to the U.S. government and should demand a refund for all Social Security payments made by Texans to the Social Security trust fund.

If the USA refuses free trade with Texas, then Texas should make its own deal with Mexico and refuse access from the USA to Mexico through Texas. It should make deals with all other countries that want such deals, especially for oil, and it should stop all tax payments to the USA and use those individual and corporate taxes for its own use.

Texas should nationalize U.S. property just as other countries do to the U.S. with no push back. If the United States wants to maintain military bases, etc. in Texas, then Washington will need to make payments to Texas just as it does to Germany, South Korea and a slew of other countries. Americans will soon discover all the crap deals U.S. politicians made with other countries as globalists put the interests of Americans last.

Texans would be in much better shape for pulling the trigger on TEXIT while demonstrating to other states what they, too, could do.

